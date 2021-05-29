Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.83

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.56. Kimball International shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 204,916 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kimball International by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 216,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball International by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

