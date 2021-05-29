Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 1st (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:KNTE) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 1st. Kinnate Biopharma had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,314,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

