Kleros Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $73.77 million and $5.19 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

