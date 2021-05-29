Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.