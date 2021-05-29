Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

