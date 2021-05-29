Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

