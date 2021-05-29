Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 190,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of KSS opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

