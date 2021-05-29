Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

KOP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,724. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

