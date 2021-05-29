Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) Insider Buys £18,868.75 in Stock

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) insider David Andrew Hathorn acquired 1,886,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,868.75 ($24,652.14).

Shares of LON:KP2 opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kore Potash plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

A number of research firms have commented on KP2. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

