Kusama Price Reaches $279.46 (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $279.46 or 0.00826291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $221.78 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

