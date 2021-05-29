La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $$56.91 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

