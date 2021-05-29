Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$44.38. The company had a trading volume of 180,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,344. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.77 and a 52 week high of C$45.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

