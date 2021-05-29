Lake Street Capital Boosts iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target to $19.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IMBI opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

