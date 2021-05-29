Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.17

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.17 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 62.30 ($0.81). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.79), with a volume of 183,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.31. The company has a market cap of £213.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

