LCX Price Reaches $0.0235 on Major Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. LCX has a market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $866,936.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LCX has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,274,778 coins. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

