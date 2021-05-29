LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 23,226 shares worth $319,986. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.