LENSAR (LNSR) & Its Peers Critical Review

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LENSAR to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.93 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 68.38

LENSAR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LENSAR and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 892 3811 7026 187 2.55

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.84%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.07%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

Summary

LENSAR beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

