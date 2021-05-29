Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 191 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $648.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $650.68.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

