Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.37. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $138.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

