Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,816 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.