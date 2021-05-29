Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.2% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 71,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,598,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,300.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,002.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

