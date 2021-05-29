Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.29 ($2.00).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 109.70 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.43. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.