Lightstreams Hits Market Capitalization of $541,027.12 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $541,027.12 and approximately $534.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00859532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.20 or 0.08801087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00087859 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.