Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,399. The company has a market cap of $332.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.11, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 8,542 shares valued at $152,623. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $4,410,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth $671,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

