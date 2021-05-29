Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,709 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

