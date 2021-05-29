Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

ENB stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

