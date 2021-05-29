Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

