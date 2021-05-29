Lincoln National Corp Has $878,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $608.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.