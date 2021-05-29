Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTF. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.