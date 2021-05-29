Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,345 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,250 shares of company stock worth $1,718,225 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

