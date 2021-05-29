Linker Coin (LNC) Hits Market Cap of $5.34 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $8,203.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.