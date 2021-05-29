Liquidity Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71,113.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $543,496.02 and approximately $71,113.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00312048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00190845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00771706 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.