LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$128 million.

Shares of LMPX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 82,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.08. LMP Automotive has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

