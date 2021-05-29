loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LDI. Raymond James reduced their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

LDI stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

