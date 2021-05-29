Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $382.20. 936,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

