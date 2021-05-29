London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNSTY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 125,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,861. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

