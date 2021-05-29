LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LMP opened at £234.80 ($306.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.61 billion and a PE ratio of 823.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

