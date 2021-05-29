Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in BRP Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BRP Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

