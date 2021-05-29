LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.46

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSL Property Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

