Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.37 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

