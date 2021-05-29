Lympo Market Token Hits One Day Volume of $305,516.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $305,516.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00313280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00196975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00826291 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars.

