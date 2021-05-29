M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.14. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

