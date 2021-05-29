MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.