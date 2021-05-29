MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $6.70 million and $1.19 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00011430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.86 or 0.00818324 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,142 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.