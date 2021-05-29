MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.