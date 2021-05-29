MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

