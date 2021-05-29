MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.13% of BRP Group worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

