MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $343.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.36 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

