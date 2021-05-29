MAI Capital Management Sells 1,081 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.