Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

